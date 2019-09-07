Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie BIGGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BIGGER, Eddie passed away on August 29, 2019. It is with a sad heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was 79 years old. Ed Bigger was born in Illinois and moved to Florida with his family in 1954. He was an Engineer/Firefighter for the Pinellas Park Fire Department for 36 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were by his side throughout. He will be dearly missed. There will be a celebration of life at the Performing Arts Center in Pinellas Park on Sunday, September 22 from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to PPFD, Local 2193 or MDA.

