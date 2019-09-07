BIGGER, Eddie passed away on August 29, 2019. It is with a sad heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was 79 years old. Ed Bigger was born in Illinois and moved to Florida with his family in 1954. He was an Engineer/Firefighter for the Pinellas Park Fire Department for 36 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were by his side throughout. He will be dearly missed. There will be a celebration of life at the Performing Arts Center in Pinellas Park on Sunday, September 22 from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to PPFD, Local 2193 or MDA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019