SIMMONS, Eddie Lee 87 of St. Petersburg, FL., died July 4, 2020. He Is survived by daughters, Sheila (Louis) Bailey, Patricia (Jeffrey) Dancil and Pamela and Felicia Simmons. Graveside service Royal Palm South, Saturday, July 11, 10 am. Woody Funeral Services.



