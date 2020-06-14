Edgar LEWIS

LEWIS, Edgar 86, of Tampa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Meridian, MS and was proudly retired from the U.S. Air Force. He moved to the Tampa Bay area in the mid 1970s where he worked for a local Bay Area family. Ed enjoyed time with friends, family, Buccaneer and Gator football. He attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; father, Fontaine Jr.; and brother, Fontaine III. He is survived by his children, Gregory Robinson (Kellys), Melissa Lewis (Amy), and Victoria Lewis; grandchildren, Dontae, and Jade; sister, Shirley Jenkins (Matthew); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 3712 W. El Prado Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629.



