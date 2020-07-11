Edith BROCK

BROCK, Edith "Bunny" 91, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Kansas City, MO at her son's home. Born on October 1, 1928, Edith was valedictorian at Quincy High School, IL. She completed her nurses training at Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis). As a camp nurse, she met Al Brock in Michigan. They married on June 18, 1954 and had two children, Tim (Melody) Brock (Kansas City) and Betsy (Guy) Ward (Canton, NC). Bunny was an amazing minister's wife for 62 years. (Al Brock passed away Jan 3, 2016). The Holy Spirit met and ministered through them. Many lives changed. They retired in Dade City near his twin brother, Pete and Mary Louise Brock. They lived at Penney Farms Retirement Center until Al's passing. Bunny has eight grandchildren, Samuel, John, Stephen, and Joseph Brock. Justin, Jonathan and Jacob Masters and Jessica Ward.



