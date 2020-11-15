CHAMBERS, Edith Newberry born January 21, 1928 in Centre, AL, and passed Nov. 1, 2020. She married her childhood sweetheart, Clarence, Nov. 18, 1950. She loved Bingo and the slot machines. She is survived by two sons, Michael of Largo FL, Rodger of High Springs FL; daughter, Pamela Guite of Naples FL; two grandsons, August Guite of Naples, FL, Nigel Guite of Naples, FL; and a granddaughter, Tahnee Guite of Naples, FL. They moved to Largo in 1959 from Chicago, IL. At her request, there will be no service. Please consider making a donation to Hospice in her name.



