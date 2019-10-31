ELLERSON, Edith D. peacefully passed with her family surrounding her on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Orlando, FL. She leaves behind two children, Gary B. Ellerson, Jr. (Theresa), of Lutz, FL. and Gayl B. Benson (Ennis), of Orlando, FL.; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 am at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, 600 Jones Street, Clearwater, FL. Services entrusted to Smith-Young Funeral Home, Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019