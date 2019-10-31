Edith ELLERSON

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
Service Information
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL
33756
(727)-442-2388
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church
600 Jones Street
Clearwater,, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELLERSON, Edith D. peacefully passed with her family surrounding her on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Orlando, FL. She leaves behind two children, Gary B. Ellerson, Jr. (Theresa), of Lutz, FL. and Gayl B. Benson (Ennis), of Orlando, FL.; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 am at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, 600 Jones Street, Clearwater, FL. Services entrusted to Smith-Young Funeral Home, Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.