FOSTER, Edith S. 95, of Tampa, passed away September 7, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, AL to Hugo F. Stender and Edith Berry Stender. Edith moved to Tampa, FL at an early age and graduated from H.B Plant High School. Shortly after graduation; she met Salvador Val Foster and the two were married in 1945. She was a proud homemaker. Edith was very passionate about her art. She won numerous awards for her work and was a member of the Tampa Bay Porcelain Artists Club. Edith is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Salvador Val Foster; parents, Hugo F. Stender and Edith Berry Stender; brothers, Hugo F. Jr. and Robert L. Stender. She is survived by daughters, Joan (Richard) Park and Judith Foster; grandson, Matthew Shrader; step-grandsons, Christopher and Jeffrey Park; three great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in Edith's name to a . A graveside service will be held at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am. Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019