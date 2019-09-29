FRANCIS, Edith H. 101, of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. Edith grew up in Old Saybrook, CT, and moved to Florida in 1947. She worked for the for 31 years. She was a charter member of the Tampa Chapter of Altrusa. Edith was known for her giving spirit and kind heart, always using her talents and time to help others. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Ed), and Deborah (Ray). She was the loving grandmother to Kim, Scott (Corrie), Kerri, Rebekah, Mar, Jessica (Tim); and two great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019