SMITH, Edith "Dee" 82, of Tampa, FL entered into eternal rest December 15, 2019 where she was reunited with her husband, William "Bill" Smith, who passed just one month prior. The two had been married for 62 years and had dedicated their life to one another. Dee was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert William and Martha Helen Sloan. She moved to St. Petersburg with her family as a young teenager where she met the love of her life, Bill Smith. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Cynthia Guarino and husband Lon, and Kim Delk and husband Bruce and her grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Guarino, and Katie Delk. She retired in 2000 as a teacher's assistant after 20 years with the Hillsborough County School Board finishing her career at Mort Elementary School. She loved going to the beach and watching golf and Gator Football every chance she could with her loving husband Bill. She was an active member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church for more than 20 years. Dee was known for her fun loving nature and she always made everyone around her laugh or smile. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She felt blessed and happy with her life and family.

