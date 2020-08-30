1/1
Edmund ESIELIONIS
ESIELIONIS, Edmund Peter 71, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020. He was born in Leominster MA, son of Edmund Esielionis and Irene Schmidt Esielionis. Ed was a graduate of Boca Ciega HS in St. Petersburg and attended St. Petersburg Junior College. He proudly served in the US Navy deploying aboard the USS Elokomin. He later worked as a building superintendent in St. Petersburg. Ed was a free spirit and always lived life on his own terms. In his younger years as an athlete, he excelled at baseball and retained a love for the game throughout his life. He travelled extensively in the US and enjoyed telling fascinating stories about his many adventures. An animal lover, any stray cat found a home with Ed. On any given day, if not on the golf course, Ed could be found at the beach; heaven on earth as he called it. Ed was preceded in death by his parents as well as two sisters, Virginia Esielionis Davis and Susan Esielionis Turner. He is survived by his wife, Eddie; stepson, Josh Gregory (Myola) and their son James. Also left to remember him are his sister, Elaine Esielionis Francis (Gene) and brother, William Curt Esielionis (Linda). Ed was a favorite uncle of his nieces who will remember him with fondness, Christine Francis Marin (Bruce), Erika Francis Manternach (Brian), Nicole Turner Esajas, and Lisa Davis Sanders (Richard). His great-nieces and nephews who also have fond memories of their great-uncle include, Abigail and Amelia Reese Tucker; Nicklas, Mackenzie, and Morgan Marin; Erik Scott and Brady Esajas. Fair winds and following seas.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
