Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund KEATING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEATING, Edmund Daniel 90, of Gulfport, FL and Ellington, CT, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a short illness. Ed leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Claire L. Keating; his three children, Maureen C. Keating of Ellington, CT, Michael J. Keating of South Windsor, CT, and Daniel J. Keating of Mayer, MN. Ed will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Jessica O'Toole (Gregg), Jason Keating, Katelind Keating, and Shannon Keating, and his great-grand-daughters, Kassi and Isabelle O'Toole. He also leaves his sister, Mary Valinski, of Shrewsbury,MA and his brother, Paul Keating, of Saunderstown, RI, many, many nieces and nephews and cousins both here and in Ireland and too many friends to count. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Barrette. Ed was born in Worcester, MA, to Patrick J. and Delia M. Keating April 17, 1930. Ed graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester, MA in 1949 where he was Captain of the basketball team and the baseball team. In 2003 he was inducted into the St. John's Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated from the College of The Holy Cross, Worcester, MA in 1953. It was in Worcester, when he was 19 years old, that he met the love of his life, Claire L. Jones, also of Worcester. After college, Ed and Claire were married in 1955 and began their lives together. They moved to Albany, NY where Ed became a top salesperson for Lederle a leading pharmaceutical company. In 1962, Ed and Claire decided to make a big move. They moved their family to South Windsor, CT and Ed took a job as one of the original eleven "brokers" opening the first Merrill Lynch office in Hartford. It was a big risk, but Ed worked hard while Claire raised "the kids". Ed enjoyed an extremely successful career making many milestones at Merrill including being a member of the Charles E. Merrill Circle of Excellence for many years. Ed was the founder and a core partner of The Keating Group at Merrill Lynch. He and Claire travelled the world, and after a 44 year career Ed retired in 2006. Ed was president of Ellington Ridge Country Club, Ellington, CT from 1978-1979 where he excelled at the game of golf, which was his passion. He was a member of the Connecticut State Golf Association, and at one time he had a handicap of four, of which he was very proud. Ed and Claire made many close friends during the years of fun and socializing at The Club. In 1981, Ed and Claire purchased their first home in Florida in the St. Petersburg area, where they still reside today. Ed and Claire joined Pasadena Yacht and Country Club in Gulfport where, again, they have made many, many close friends with whom they shared years of laughter and fun. Because of the Coronavirus, we will be holding a Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life for Ed at some point in the future, when we can, hopefully, gather and remember him together. Donations may be made in his name to the St. John's Alumni Appeal, Shrewsbury, MA.

KEATING, Edmund Daniel 90, of Gulfport, FL and Ellington, CT, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a short illness. Ed leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Claire L. Keating; his three children, Maureen C. Keating of Ellington, CT, Michael J. Keating of South Windsor, CT, and Daniel J. Keating of Mayer, MN. Ed will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Jessica O'Toole (Gregg), Jason Keating, Katelind Keating, and Shannon Keating, and his great-grand-daughters, Kassi and Isabelle O'Toole. He also leaves his sister, Mary Valinski, of Shrewsbury,MA and his brother, Paul Keating, of Saunderstown, RI, many, many nieces and nephews and cousins both here and in Ireland and too many friends to count. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Barrette. Ed was born in Worcester, MA, to Patrick J. and Delia M. Keating April 17, 1930. Ed graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester, MA in 1949 where he was Captain of the basketball team and the baseball team. In 2003 he was inducted into the St. John's Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated from the College of The Holy Cross, Worcester, MA in 1953. It was in Worcester, when he was 19 years old, that he met the love of his life, Claire L. Jones, also of Worcester. After college, Ed and Claire were married in 1955 and began their lives together. They moved to Albany, NY where Ed became a top salesperson for Lederle a leading pharmaceutical company. In 1962, Ed and Claire decided to make a big move. They moved their family to South Windsor, CT and Ed took a job as one of the original eleven "brokers" opening the first Merrill Lynch office in Hartford. It was a big risk, but Ed worked hard while Claire raised "the kids". Ed enjoyed an extremely successful career making many milestones at Merrill including being a member of the Charles E. Merrill Circle of Excellence for many years. Ed was the founder and a core partner of The Keating Group at Merrill Lynch. He and Claire travelled the world, and after a 44 year career Ed retired in 2006. Ed was president of Ellington Ridge Country Club, Ellington, CT from 1978-1979 where he excelled at the game of golf, which was his passion. He was a member of the Connecticut State Golf Association, and at one time he had a handicap of four, of which he was very proud. Ed and Claire made many close friends during the years of fun and socializing at The Club. In 1981, Ed and Claire purchased their first home in Florida in the St. Petersburg area, where they still reside today. Ed and Claire joined Pasadena Yacht and Country Club in Gulfport where, again, they have made many, many close friends with whom they shared years of laughter and fun. Because of the Coronavirus, we will be holding a Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life for Ed at some point in the future, when we can, hopefully, gather and remember him together. Donations may be made in his name to the St. John's Alumni Appeal, Shrewsbury, MA. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close