COPELAND, Edna Dolores (lovingly known as Nanny), 80, of Land O' Lakes, passed away July 31, 2019. She was a loving, caring, good-hearted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grand- mother who always provided for her family. She was born August 17, 1938 and raised in Arcadia, then moved to Tampa where she worked for the Hillsborough and Pasco County School Board as a Bus Driver for over 32 years. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene Copeland; sons, Philip and wife, Cindy, Dennis Sr. and wife, Tammy, Darrell and wife, Stephanie, Jeff and wife, Cindy, and youngest son Jerry; grandchildren, Tara Perkins, Dennis Copeland Jr., KC Studdiford, Jessica Grubbs, Stephan Fanning, Tiffany Murray, Brandon Copeland, Stacie Pierce, Samantha Copeland, Hayley Copeland, Shawn Copeland, Paige Glass, Ross Copeland, Ruby Copeland; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. Nanny was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Nanny always had a special place in her heart for everyone in her family. A memorial service will take place, Saturday, August 10, at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, located at 4207 E Lake Ave., Tampa, FL, 33610, with funeral services beginning at 2 pm.

