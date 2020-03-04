Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna HAYNES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAYNES, Edna Cecilia 101, died February 29, 2020 in Belleair, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris H. "Mouse" Haynes. Edna was born in Mt. Ida, Arkansas to Austin and Dovie Short Stafford. For 54 years, Edna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Little Rock before moving to Belleair. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater during her residency in Belleair. Edna retired from the Little Rock Dermatology Clinic. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, and Colonial Dames XVIIC. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Branscum (Cleveland); her son, John (Helen); grandson, Matthew (Kricket); great-grandson, Hagan Haynes; and her greatgrandddaughter, Ellie Haynes. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 5-7 pm at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 5 at 10 am, at Salem Cemetery (East End), officiated by Dr. John Wright. Arrangements are handled by Little Rock Funeral Home (501) 224-2200. Mrs. Haynes' online guestbook may be signed at:

