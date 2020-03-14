Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
1944 - 2020
TATHAM, Edna J. 75, went to be with the Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020. She was born at The Westerly Hospital in Westerly, Rhode Island, on March 3, 1944, Special thanks to Suncoast Hospice and Freedom Square Seminole. Flowers are welcome, but donations are also accepted at Suncoast Hospice or a . A Celebration of life will be held at 11 am on March 28 at Memorial Park Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, following a placement and a reception after. Please visit www.memorialparkfuneral home.com for full obituary.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020
