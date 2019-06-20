|
|
FREELAND, Edna V.
98, peacefully passed away surrounded by friends and family, on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sr.; her sons, Charles and Don Jr. Survivors include her sons, Harold, and Bob, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, loving and adoring nieces and nephews. Family will visit with friends from 11 am-Noon, Saturday, June 22, at MacDonald Funeral Home, with funeral service at Noon. Graveside service to follow at 2 pm. Send condolences online to:
www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019