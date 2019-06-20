Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Edna V. Freeland

FREELAND, Edna V.

FREELAND, Edna V.

98, peacefully passed away surrounded by friends and family, on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sr.; her sons, Charles and Don Jr. Survivors include her sons, Harold, and Bob, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, loving and adoring nieces and nephews. Family will visit with friends from 11 am-Noon, Saturday, June 22, at MacDonald Funeral Home, with funeral service at Noon. Graveside service to follow at 2 pm.

www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019
