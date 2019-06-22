RIOS, Eduardo



70, of St. Petersburg, died of ALS on June 5, 2019. He was peaceful and at home, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his companion, Beatriz Perez; his identical twin Eddie Rios; sister, Ruth Mack; sister-in-law, Pam Eagle-Rios; son, Nikoma Rios; daughter, Rachael (Rios) Miller; two grandsons, and a great-grandson. He retired from The West Company after 32 years, and then volunteered at the VA. Eduardo was a real people person who loved music, dancing, and his dear friends at American Legion Post 273. A memorial service will be held at Seminole First Baptist Church, 11045 Park Blvd, on Saturday, June 29 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Suncoast Hospice.

