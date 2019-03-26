FELDER, Edward A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A. Felder.
of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Felder; children, Sanford (Jacki) Felder, Kayla Merrick, Neil (Ashley) Felder; grandchildren, Rachel, Brent, Devin, and Chad Merrick and Cara, Erica, and Lauren Felder; and three great-grandchildren. Edward is a proud Army veteran of WWII. He was a nember of Congregation Mekor Shalom, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Torah Fund. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 12:30 pm, at Trinity Gardens, 12720 Memorial Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34655.
David C. Gross Funeral Home
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 381-4911
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019