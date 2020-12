Or Copy this URL to Share

DENSON, Edwards Alma J. 79, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned November 24, 2020. She is survived by two sons; three daughters; one brother; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other relatives. Graveside service is Saturday, Dec. 5, Royal Palm Cemetery South. Visitation is Friday, Dec. 4, 4-7 pm at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



