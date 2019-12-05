Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward BADILLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BADILLO, Edward Steven passed away Dec. 1, 2019. Ed loved his family and friends very much. He was close to his rescue dogs and enjoyed tech gadgets and adding Google home to everything in the house. He liked Star Trek, Dr. Who, all things sci-fi, and going to the beach as much as possible. He is survived by his husband, Stuart Knipmeyer of the home; his mother, Liana Badillo of Tampa; his stepson, Kelton Knipmeyer of Rogers, Arkansas; and his nieces, Rachel and Emmy Badillo, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Felix Badillo and his brother, Richard Badillo. There will be a Celebration of Life Party held Saturday, December 14, 1-5 pm, at City Side in the Sports Bar, 3703 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay or the .

BADILLO, Edward Steven passed away Dec. 1, 2019. Ed loved his family and friends very much. He was close to his rescue dogs and enjoyed tech gadgets and adding Google home to everything in the house. He liked Star Trek, Dr. Who, all things sci-fi, and going to the beach as much as possible. He is survived by his husband, Stuart Knipmeyer of the home; his mother, Liana Badillo of Tampa; his stepson, Kelton Knipmeyer of Rogers, Arkansas; and his nieces, Rachel and Emmy Badillo, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Felix Badillo and his brother, Richard Badillo. There will be a Celebration of Life Party held Saturday, December 14, 1-5 pm, at City Side in the Sports Bar, 3703 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay or the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019

