Edward Bartz
BARTZ, Edward

passed away March 25, 2019 at the age of 86 under the care of Suncoast Hospice. He was born August 18, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Edward and Opal Bartz, (Brueggeman). Edward was a resident of Palm Harbor, Florida at the time of his death; formerly of Safety Harbor, FL and Belleville, Illinois. He was the loving husband of Marilyn Bartz, (Kalde) for 63 years who survives him as well as their three daughters and four grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Schade. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Jennifer Kmiec (Eric), Nancy Martin (Gary), and Laura Berkey (John); grandsons, Tyler Kmiec, Samuel Kmiec, Austin Good, and Kyle Martin; nephew, Steve Schade and niece, Susan Junge. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park.

Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home

www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019
