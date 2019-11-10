Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward BROM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROM, Edward Allen "Ed" 90, passed on November 2, 2019 peacefully in his home in Louisville, KY. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Shirley Jean (Eoff); children, Debbie Callahan, Merry-Kay Poe (Steve), and William Brom (Tanya); grandchildren, Julie Bailey (Steven), Jeannie Miller (John), Brent Hilbert (Kasey), Stephen Brom, Irini Brom, Evan Brom, Marek Poe, McKenna Poe, and Seth Poe; great-grandchildren, Landon, Brooke, Curtis, and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Brom Geisel, and his close cousin, Louis Keller. Born in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Ed and Hermine "Minnie" Brom. A veteran of the Korean War and a printer by trade, Ed retired to Dunedin, FL, in 1990, where he loved riding his bike on nature trails and walking the many beaches near his home. Ed will be remembered by friends and family for his thoughtful and gentle nature, his sense of humor and ready smile. He always put family first and demonstrated a strong work ethic, impeccable integrity, and unconditional love of family. A private celebration of his life and legacy will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven. Memorial contributions in memory of Edward Brom may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 1201 Story Ave., Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40206.

BROM, Edward Allen "Ed" 90, passed on November 2, 2019 peacefully in his home in Louisville, KY. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Shirley Jean (Eoff); children, Debbie Callahan, Merry-Kay Poe (Steve), and William Brom (Tanya); grandchildren, Julie Bailey (Steven), Jeannie Miller (John), Brent Hilbert (Kasey), Stephen Brom, Irini Brom, Evan Brom, Marek Poe, McKenna Poe, and Seth Poe; great-grandchildren, Landon, Brooke, Curtis, and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Brom Geisel, and his close cousin, Louis Keller. Born in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Ed and Hermine "Minnie" Brom. A veteran of the Korean War and a printer by trade, Ed retired to Dunedin, FL, in 1990, where he loved riding his bike on nature trails and walking the many beaches near his home. Ed will be remembered by friends and family for his thoughtful and gentle nature, his sense of humor and ready smile. He always put family first and demonstrated a strong work ethic, impeccable integrity, and unconditional love of family. A private celebration of his life and legacy will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven. Memorial contributions in memory of Edward Brom may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 1201 Story Ave., Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40206. http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/edwardbrom Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close