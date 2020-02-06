Edward BURROWS

BURROWS, Edward 90, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to to his heavenly home on Jan. 26, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cherished memories he leaves to his three daughters, Sylvia Lake (Oliver), Kimberly Burrows Johnson (Marvin) , Karen Burrows Martin (Edgar); four sons, Edward M. Burrows Jr., Anthony T. Burrows, Juan E. Burrows (Liz), and Dorian R. Burrows (Tameka); 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
