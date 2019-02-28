Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Edward C. Henderson

Edward C. Henderson Obituary
HENDERSON, Edward C.

82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born in Springfield Gardens, Long Island, NY. Ed is survived by his wife of 14 years, Nora; three daughters Karen Simoni of England, Amanda Bishop of England and Robin Cramer of Texas; two brothers, Robert and Raymond Henderson; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Henderson; two brothers, Harry J. and Clifford G. Henderson and sister, Loretta Mary. He was a member of the Lions Club for 35 years. Edward proudly served the US Air Force, retiring after 30 years as a Chief Master Sergeant.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
