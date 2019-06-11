Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward C. Herranz. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary





went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a Native of Tampa, where he lived all his life except for the years he served in the United States Army. Edward attended local Tampa schools; he graduated from Thomas Jefferson Senior High School, the University of Tampa and University of South Florida. During his college years, Edward was a member of the Newman Club and Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. He retired from the Hillsborough County School System after 30 years of service as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, and department head at the junior and senior high levels. He also worked in vocational adult and special education. Edward also served a time as an adjunct instructor at the University of South Florida and at Hillsborough Community College. During this time, he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity, serving on its executive board for many years. Following his retirement from the local school system, Edward continued working as a Rehabilitation Consultant and DUI Evaluator/Instructor. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where he served as a lay minister for 20 years, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus-Ambassadors of St. Paul Council. In 1994, he was noted in the Who's Who in Hispanic America; Florida Blood Services also recognized Edward for his years of being a regular blood donor. His beloved wife, Frances Pardo Herranz passed away on May 30, 2019. Edward's loving children, Eddie Herranz, Barbara Phethean, and Peter Herranz survive him. A memorial service will be held at the Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa on Thursday, June 12, at 12 noon with gathering time beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to .



www.gonzalezfuneral.com





HERRANZ, Edward Cwent to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a Native of Tampa, where he lived all his life except for the years he served in the United States Army. Edward attended local Tampa schools; he graduated from Thomas Jefferson Senior High School, the University of Tampa and University of South Florida. During his college years, Edward was a member of the Newman Club and Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. He retired from the Hillsborough County School System after 30 years of service as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, and department head at the junior and senior high levels. He also worked in vocational adult and special education. Edward also served a time as an adjunct instructor at the University of South Florida and at Hillsborough Community College. During this time, he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity, serving on its executive board for many years. Following his retirement from the local school system, Edward continued working as a Rehabilitation Consultant and DUI Evaluator/Instructor. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where he served as a lay minister for 20 years, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus-Ambassadors of St. Paul Council. In 1994, he was noted in the Who's Who in Hispanic America; Florida Blood Services also recognized Edward for his years of being a regular blood donor. His beloved wife, Frances Pardo Herranz passed away on May 30, 2019. Edward's loving children, Eddie Herranz, Barbara Phethean, and Peter Herranz survive him. A memorial service will be held at the Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa on Thursday, June 12, at 12 noon with gathering time beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Gonzalez Funeral Home Tampa , FL (813) 931-1833 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.