AITES, Edward D.
81, of Land O' Lakes FL, passed April 11, 2019. Ed was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of what would've been 60 years in July 2019, Anna; Ed's children, Theresa Peterson (Mike), Diana Sutton, Denise Fitzgerald, and Paul Aites (Linda); as well as many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his loving and caring heart and unselfish generosity.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019