LEITSCH, Edward D.
85, born in Pittsburgh, PA, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Ed's life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 am at Berean Assembly, 5241 Barclay Ave., Spring Hill, FL 34609.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019