DEL COLLE, Edward William Jr. died September 7, 2019. He passed peacefully at the same Hospice we lost our mother and his beloved Jeannie, Suncoast Hospice. They were married for 63 years. He was born October 16, 1930 in the Bronx, NY. He is survived by his sons, Edward Del Colle III, Eugene Del Colle, Evan Del Colle; and his daughter, Yolande Liddy. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Paul Liddy and daughters-in-law, Cathy Del Colle and Paula Warner DelColle. He was a tender grandfather to his grandchildren, Brian Liddy, Meagan Liddy, Andrew Del Colle, and Patricia Del Colle. Our father through every storm of life was oak and rock. His sunshine was our Mom, his love and munificence towards his children was a human joy. Our father worked tirelessly to build and earn a niche in Wall Street, as an IBM mainframe systems designer and programmer. He was also the President of the Data Management Division of Wall Street for many years. He held senior positions at legendary firms such as Kuhn Loeb, Lehman Brothers and Lazard Freres. The enthusiasms he loved and excelled at were photography, 3D puzzle constructions that adorn his home, like Big Ben, Notre Dame cathedral, The Capitol, The Twin Towers, The Titanic, The Taj Mahal, dozens more and as a late blooming confectioner. His piece de resistance, lemon meringue pie. Our father's final testament to his steadfastness, generosity of spirit, unassailable character, and eternal love of his wife was volunteering at the Suncoast Hospice for seven years. We loved him immensely living, we love him still.

