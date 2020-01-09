Edward DOHNERT

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL
34655
(727)-376-7824
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
Trinity, FL
Obituary
DOHNERT, Edward passed Jan. 4, 2020. At peace in Christ, he was the beloved husband of Kimberlee; dearest brother of Robert (Anna) and the late Charles (Iris) and Richard (Carmen) Febles; dearest in-laws Gerald, Dana, Brenda, and Curtis; devoted uncle to Anthony (Stephanie), Diane (Joe), Anthony Febles, Susan Lifvendahl, Damien Febles Zachary, and Casey Adams; dedicated great-uncle to Joseph, Violet, Sofia, Robert, Jacob, Caleb, and Liam. He was a present and loving friend to a multitude. Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter the Apostle in Trinity, Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, we are offering the opportunity to donate in Eddie's name to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at fcsf.org. His presence, kindness, loving ways, and dedication will be sorely missed. Rest in peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
