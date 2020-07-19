1/1
Edward Drost
1933 - 2020
DROST, Edward Michael "Smilin' Ed" 86, went to be with our Lord on July 14, 2020. He was very strong in his faith and pure of heart. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Ed was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on July 17, 1933 and moved to Tampa with his family in 1971. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 33 years as ticket agent until his retirement in 1988. Ed knew no strangers and could talk to anyone, about anything, especially health and nutrition. He spent his retirement years exploring his God given gift as an artist and felt great joy giving away his masterpieces to family and friends. Ed was a huge country music fan and loved playing his Martin guitar with friends and anyone else who would sit and listen to him. His smile and warm heart will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Virginia; daughter, Pattie Hus (Jim); son, Mike (Debbie); grandson, Taylor Wells (Brianna); great-grandchildren, Harper and Landon; granddaughter, Amy Fisher (Lance); sister, Josephine Sosik (John) Exton, PA and nine nieces and nephews. Predeceasing him were his parents, John and Mary Drost; brothers, Walter, Joseph, Frank; sisters, Ann, Jean and Irene Lasecki. The family will have a memorial mass and celebration of Ed's life at a future date. Please view our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
