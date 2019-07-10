MILLER, Edward Earl Jr.
85, died July 2, 2019. A lifelong resident of Valrico, FL, he loved the railroad and auto racing. He was a member of the Brandon Church of Christ for 60 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jenell Miller; a daughter, Karen McClenny, a son, Keith Miller; two grandchildren, Connor McClenny and Kendall Roper, and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 am at the Brandon Church of Christ, 529 Coulter Road, Brandon, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 10 to July 12, 2019