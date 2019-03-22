Edward Eloshway

ELOSHWAY, Edward

73, a native of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Monday, March 18, 2019. Edward was a counsellor and teacher in Pinellas County having taught at Northeast High for 22 years, St. Petersburg High for six years, and Dixie Hollins for three years before retiring. He is survived by his devoted wife, "Pearl." Ed is the loving father of Kerry Marks and Steven Eloshway; brother of Timothy Eloshway; and the adoring grandfather of Savanna Marks. The family will receive family and friends at the R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24 from 1:30 pm, until time of service at 2 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
