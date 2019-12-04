Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward FABELO. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Send Flowers Obituary

FABELO, Edward Alexander 90, Tampa, passed away to be with the angels and the Lord on November 29, 2019 due to heart and kidney failure. He was born in Caibarien, Las Villas, Cuba, to Manuel and Belen Perez Fabelo. He came to Florida in 1967 with his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary "Maria" Chiang Fabelo; his daughters, Martha Fuente (Arturo Jr.), Teresa Davis (Michael), Darlene Fabelo and his son, Eddy Fabelo Jr. (Silvia); four grandchildren, Kristin Fuente Prasad (Sanjeev), Joshua Edward Fabelo (Tiffany), David Alexander Fabelo (Jacki) and Kasey Alexander Davis (Michelle); six great-grandchildren and his brothers, Orlando Fabelo and Pedro "Tony" Fabelo. A special thanks to his aide, Yanelys Torres, who helped to care and brighten his days. He worked for Borden's Dairy for over 30 years as a diesel mechanic. He was a hard worker until he had to retire in 2011 due to a work injury. In Cuba, he attended the Naval Academy and was a Naval Engineer/Merchant Marine and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. In Tampa, he was a member of the West Tampa Sheriff's Association and enjoyed his time going to work with his son-in-law at Tampa Sweethearts Cigar Company and hanging out with his cigar buddies. He also liked to hunt and collect guns/rifles and was a long-time supporter of the NRA. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A private family graveside service will be held Dec. 9, 11 am, at Hillsboro Memorial in Brandon. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at 1 pm, at FishHawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd, Lithia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Tampa. Online guestbook

