FARRINGTON, Edward Chipman III 75, of Seminole, passed away on February 18, 2020 at the Morton Plant Hospital. Mr. Farrington was born in Summerville, South Carolina and moved here in 1974 from Connecticut. He served in the National Guard, was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Carter and Heather Pourchot; brother, Peter Farrington; and grandchildren, Zack, Jacob, and Nathan and Abigail and Haley. Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday February 28 at 4 pm. Interment will be later in Norfolk, Connecticut. Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 4661 82nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, Florida 33781. www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020