FLEIG, Edward Albert 83, of New Port Richey, passed away October 9, 2019. Ed was born May 6, 1936 to Harold and Mary (Peacock) Fleig in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Grinnell University in 1958, married Frances Watkiss in 1960, and worked in advertising for more than 30 years. Ed was a great story teller with a wonderful sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed the lottery, big band music, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Ed loved trains, and was a proud volunteer for a large model railroad in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Orin) Benner; grandsons, Chase and Brayden of Dewitt, Michigan; as well as his brother, Harold (Marie) Fleig of Lincolnshire, Illinois. Burial took place in Detroit, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Tarpon Springs, 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence, 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019