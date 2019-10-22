Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward FLEIG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLEIG, Edward Albert 83, of New Port Richey, passed away October 9, 2019. Ed was born May 6, 1936 to Harold and Mary (Peacock) Fleig in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Grinnell University in 1958, married Frances Watkiss in 1960, and worked in advertising for more than 30 years. Ed was a great story teller with a wonderful sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed the lottery, big band music, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Ed loved trains, and was a proud volunteer for a large model railroad in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Orin) Benner; grandsons, Chase and Brayden of Dewitt, Michigan; as well as his brother, Harold (Marie) Fleig of Lincolnshire, Illinois. Burial took place in Detroit, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Tarpon Springs, 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence, 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911.

FLEIG, Edward Albert 83, of New Port Richey, passed away October 9, 2019. Ed was born May 6, 1936 to Harold and Mary (Peacock) Fleig in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Grinnell University in 1958, married Frances Watkiss in 1960, and worked in advertising for more than 30 years. Ed was a great story teller with a wonderful sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed the lottery, big band music, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Ed loved trains, and was a proud volunteer for a large model railroad in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Orin) Benner; grandsons, Chase and Brayden of Dewitt, Michigan; as well as his brother, Harold (Marie) Fleig of Lincolnshire, Illinois. Burial took place in Detroit, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Tarpon Springs, 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence, 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close