FORD, Edward V. 91, of St. Petersburg, FL, transi- tioned February 15, 2020. He was a graduate of Gibbs High (class of 1949), North Carolina A&T and the University of Tampa. An Electrical Engineer, he was employed with several Electrical Companies, including locally with Martin Marietta, Honeywell and ECI/E-Systems/Ray- theon. He served as a trustee at Union Chapel M.B Church, Auburn, Alabama and locally served at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Janetta Ford; sons, Geoffrey Hill, Lawrence Ford (Melodis) and Darold Ford (Kimberly); daughter, Gretta Ford Sancho; sister, Doretha Brown; nine grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, Feb 22, 11 am, at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday, Feb. 21, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020