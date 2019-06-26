Edward Francis THORNTON (1934 - 2019)
  • "Rest In Peace Uncle Ed. "
    - Vivian Thornton-Heath
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
St. Petersburg, FL
THORNTON, Edward Francis

of St. Petersburg, FL, beloved father, grandfather and friend, went home on Friday, June 21, 2019. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Mary C. (Kay); his daughters, Patty, Sharon Chan (Joe), Mary Bruno (Mark); grandson, Kevin Chan. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward II. A funeral will be held Friday, June 28 at 10 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg. See the full obituary and sign the guestbook at brettfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
