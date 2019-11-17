GALLAGHER, Edward F. 73, of Lutz, passed away with the angels November 14, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Main Hospice center in Tampa. Ed was born on an exciting Halloween Day, 1946, in Manhattan, New York, but was a Florida boy fishing and hunting gators in Lutz. He is preceded in death by mom, Hazel Brown and dad, Ed Gallagher Sr. He served in the US Air Force and later became an electrician. A member of VFW 101 in Tampa, he is survived by his wife of many years, Cynthia; sister, Phyllis Turner of Loxahatchee, FL; daughters, LeeAnn (Lloyd) Carrera of Virginia and Deanna; granddaughters, Leanna Carrera and Luisanna (Ryan) Timmons; first great-grandson, Landon; and many fishing and drinking buddies. Thank you to the SJHN nurses and staff, and SJH Main for the care and support shown while in their care. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Blount and Curry of Carrollwood Chapel 3207 W. Bears Ave., Tampa, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1-3 pm.

