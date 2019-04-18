MATHEWS, Edward George
died March 6, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, CO at age 67. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Mathews of Brandon, FL. Ed is survived by his daughters, Aryn Sherman (Cody), Dorian Mathews, and Megan Jonathans (Paul); siblings, Carol Jacob, Allan Mathews, JoAnn Jones, and MaryEllen Prophet (Chuck). Mile High Crematory, Denver, CO is handling final arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019