GRANHOLM, Rev. Edward J. of Thonotosassa, formerly of Pownal and Brunswick, Maine, passed away, March 7, 2020, at age 90. Born to Charles Albert and Elin K. (Gädda) Granholm in White Plains, N.Y. Married to Ruth Helen (Snow) Granholm (dec) June 1954. Edward is survived by his sons, Harold Granholm of Tampa, Steven Granholm of Brunswick, Maine, John Granholm of Reston, VA.; and his daughter, Judy Nace of Dillsburg, PA.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday evening, March 27 at Arise Church in Brandon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020