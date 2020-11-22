GREEN, Edward F. passed away peacefully November 11, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease; he was 77. Ed was born in Westwood, California and grew up in the San Joaquin Valley where he roamed with his brother and sister in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he went to Underwater Demolition School and later served aboard the USS Ranger. Ed met Ettamarie, his wife of 51 years, in Connecticut where they married before moving to California. Ed completed his degree in engineering, at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he was on the Dean's List. In 1979 he bought the first of his several businesses in San Diego County where he became active in the Rotary Club and served on the Vestry of the Episcopal Church. Ed and Etta retired to Tampa Palms in 2004 where he continued his community involvement in Rotary and as a church warden at Grace Episcopal Church. He was an accomplished golfer and became a marathon runner after the age of 60, running in the Boston Marathon in 2015. Ed will be sorely missed by his wife, Etta and children, Susie (Keith) Sidwell of Wesley Chapel, Sara (Ross) Fambrough of Stephenville, TX, and Brian Woodstock (Christine Hellmer) of Palm Beach Gardens; and granddaughters, Faith, Bella, Kate, and Kylie. He is survived by his brother, William of Utah, and was predeceased by his sister, Anne Davenport of Bradenton.



