Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. FISHER. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

FISHER, Edward H.



passed into the loving arms of God on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 surrounded by family. A Brooklyn, New York native, Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward James and Madeline Fisher. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from IBM and AT&T. Edward leaves his greatest love, his wife, Sandra Fisher. He also leaves his son, Edward S.; his daughter, Allison and son-in-law, Anthony Pajak and their children, Maxwell, Samuel, and Carlie; his sister-in-law, Judy Kramer; and sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Paul Wood. Edward was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carrollwood and volunteered constantly for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ed loved traveling the world with his wife, fishing with his grandkids, and any show on the history channel. Edward will also be remembered for all of the friends he made through the years. He will be truly missed by everyone he met. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 24 from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, 33618. A Mass service will take place at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carrollwood on Thursday, April 25, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society and St. Jude Children's Cancer Research.





FISHER, Edward H.passed into the loving arms of God on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 surrounded by family. A Brooklyn, New York native, Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward James and Madeline Fisher. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from IBM and AT&T. Edward leaves his greatest love, his wife, Sandra Fisher. He also leaves his son, Edward S.; his daughter, Allison and son-in-law, Anthony Pajak and their children, Maxwell, Samuel, and Carlie; his sister-in-law, Judy Kramer; and sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Paul Wood. Edward was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carrollwood and volunteered constantly for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ed loved traveling the world with his wife, fishing with his grandkids, and any show on the history channel. Edward will also be remembered for all of the friends he made through the years. He will be truly missed by everyone he met. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 24 from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, 33618. A Mass service will take place at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carrollwood on Thursday, April 25, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society and St. Jude Children's Cancer Research. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close