Edward HATLEM

HATLEM, Edward G. 92, formerly of Clearwater, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A recent resident of Maple Grove, MN, he resided in Clearwater with his family from 1971 to 1977 while he worked at Honeywell in St. Petersburg, was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clearwater, and a proud Scout leader of Troop 484. Survivors include his children, Bruce (Judith) Hatlem of Virginia, Diane (Robert) Bjornson of North Dakota, and Phil (Cherie) Hatlem of Wesley Chapel, FL; brother, Roger Hatlem of Wisconsin; grandchildren Tim (Robin) Hatlem, Stephanie Carbone, and Joey (Tayler) Bjornson; great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Frank III Carbone; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant brother, Paul Hatlem; parents, Rev. Berent and Gertrude Hatlem; wives, Marcia Hatlem and Eleanor Hatlem; and sister-in-law, Miriam Hatlem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store