HEIGHTON, Edward H. 85, passed away on February 1, 2020, at home in Port Richey, FL. Born on March 19, 1934 in Grantwood, NJ to Edward James and Elizabeth (Orlofsky) Heighton, he was a veteran of the United States Army, "Captain Eddy" was a member of the FBI Academy 95th Session before retiring as Captain of the Demarest NJ Police Dept. in 1986 after 25 years of service. Following retirement, he relocated to the Tampa Bay area. Ed was a member of the FBINAA, NJ PBA Local 350 and Hernando 10-13 Club. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Heighton. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen; his sister, Jeanne Stebner; three children, Richard (Iris) Halverson, Douglas (Deborah) Halverson and Michelle Halverson-King; seven grandchildren, Douglas Deraway, Maxx King, Jazz-Riche Halverson, Grace King, Kaleb Burnett, Ashlee (Jon) Garcia, and Christian Heighton; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces and several cousins. A memorial service at Florida National Cemetery will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or or a . Arrangements handled by the Neptune Society, Palm Harbor, FL

