Edward Higgins
HIGGINS, Edward T. USN 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Saugus, MA, passed away August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; daughter, Debbie Croke; grandchildren, Ryan Marie (Nick), Timothy (Courtney), and Michael (Siobhan); and great-granddaughter, Braelyn. Ed was predeceased by his daughter, Donna; son-in-law, Tim; and also his parents and sisters. Ed retired from GE in Lynn, MA. In retirement he enjoyed golf and cooking. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church September 3 at 11 am, with a committal service at Bay Pines National Cemetery to follow.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
