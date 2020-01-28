|
|
HOLDERNESS, Edward K. USN of Treasure Island, born February 16, 1935 passed away January 23, 2020. He leaves wife of 62 years, Theresa. Survived by sons Kenneth (Peggy), Henry; four grandchildren, Tessa-Marie, Matthew, Mark (Laurie), Mitchell (Amanda); two great-granddaughters, Addison, Averie. He was past Commander of WFW Post 4256, past District 9 Commander. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation is at Memorial Park Funeral Home January 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm, Funeral Service January 31, 2020 at 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Park FH memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020