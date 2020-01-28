Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Edward Holderness


1935 - 2020
Edward Holderness
HOLDERNESS, Edward K. USN of Treasure Island, born February 16, 1935 passed away January 23, 2020. He leaves wife of 62 years, Theresa. Survived by sons Kenneth (Peggy), Henry; four grandchildren, Tessa-Marie, Matthew, Mark (Laurie), Mitchell (Amanda); two great-granddaughters, Addison, Averie. He was past Commander of WFW Post 4256, past District 9 Commander. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation is at Memorial Park Funeral Home January 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm, Funeral Service January 31, 2020 at 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Park FH memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020
