HOLLAND, Edward James 58, of Tierra Verde, passed away March 29, 2020. Born in London, England, Edward moved to the U.S. in 1984. Edward is survived by his wife, Kimberly Holland; daughters, Emmalee Holland and Caroline Vesely (Joshua Vesely); grandson, Jackson Vesely; and expected granddaughter, Parker Vesely. Edward was a self-made entrepreneur and a founding partner of the IT startup, HMR Group. He was known for his brilliant mind, magnanimous heart and disarming charm. For over 20 years he supported the Humane Society of Pinellas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation at: http://bit.ly/HSP_DonateNow. A memorial event will be scheduled when it is safer to gather. For further details visit www.beachmemorial.com Beach Memorial Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020