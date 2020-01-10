Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward HUGES. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 4945 East Bay Drive Clearwater , FL 33764 (727)-536-0494 Send Flowers Obituary

HUGHES, Edward P. "Bud" USMC 88, of Seminole, pass-ed away January 7, 2020. He was born Sept. 25, 1931 to the late Edward F. and Mary Ellen (Lee) Hughes in Erie, PA. He married Mary Ann Smith in 1953. Edward served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict earning a Letter of Commendation and also the Purple Heart. He served as a Commissioner in Lawrence Park Township, PA for six years. Edward worked in the printing industry before retiring to Florida. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Patrick Michael; siblings, William Hughes, Mary Lee Nied-erriter, and Margaret Joanne Kress. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Hughes; children, Tim (Cindy) Hughes, Edward (Mary Ellen) Hughes, Mary Lee Hughes, Karl Hughes, Katie (Frank) Sciriha; grandchildren, John, Caileigh, Sean, Rachel, Jacob, Colton, Celeste, Mercedes, and Grace; and great-granddaughter, Madilyn. He is also survived by siblings, Patrick Hughes, and Ann Catherine Munch; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by inurnment in Bay Pines National Cemetery. National Cremation Society

HUGHES, Edward P. "Bud" USMC 88, of Seminole, pass-ed away January 7, 2020. He was born Sept. 25, 1931 to the late Edward F. and Mary Ellen (Lee) Hughes in Erie, PA. He married Mary Ann Smith in 1953. Edward served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict earning a Letter of Commendation and also the Purple Heart. He served as a Commissioner in Lawrence Park Township, PA for six years. Edward worked in the printing industry before retiring to Florida. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Patrick Michael; siblings, William Hughes, Mary Lee Nied-erriter, and Margaret Joanne Kress. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Hughes; children, Tim (Cindy) Hughes, Edward (Mary Ellen) Hughes, Mary Lee Hughes, Karl Hughes, Katie (Frank) Sciriha; grandchildren, John, Caileigh, Sean, Rachel, Jacob, Colton, Celeste, Mercedes, and Grace; and great-granddaughter, Madilyn. He is also survived by siblings, Patrick Hughes, and Ann Catherine Munch; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by inurnment in Bay Pines National Cemetery. National Cremation Society Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close