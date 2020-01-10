HUGHES, Edward P. "Bud" USMC 88, of Seminole, pass-ed away January 7, 2020. He was born Sept. 25, 1931 to the late Edward F. and Mary Ellen (Lee) Hughes in Erie, PA. He married Mary Ann Smith in 1953. Edward served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict earning a Letter of Commendation and also the Purple Heart. He served as a Commissioner in Lawrence Park Township, PA for six years. Edward worked in the printing industry before retiring to Florida. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Patrick Michael; siblings, William Hughes, Mary Lee Nied-erriter, and Margaret Joanne Kress. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Hughes; children, Tim (Cindy) Hughes, Edward (Mary Ellen) Hughes, Mary Lee Hughes, Karl Hughes, Katie (Frank) Sciriha; grandchildren, John, Caileigh, Sean, Rachel, Jacob, Colton, Celeste, Mercedes, and Grace; and great-granddaughter, Madilyn. He is also survived by siblings, Patrick Hughes, and Ann Catherine Munch; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by inurnment in Bay Pines National Cemetery. National Cremation Society
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020