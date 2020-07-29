Edward JACKFERT

JACKFERT, Edward 98 of Tampa, FL, formerly of Wellsburg, WV, passed away at 9:30 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Tampa, FL while under Hospice Care. Edward was born December 16, 1921 in Eldersville, PA. He was the son of the late Joseph and Stella (Kubic) Jackfert. Edward was a 1939 graduate of Wellsburg High School. He served his country proudly in the United Army Air Corps during WWII. He was sent to aircraft engineer's school and completed the course to be assigned to the Philippine Islands with the 28th Bomb Squadron which later became a part of the 19th Bomb Group. He was at Clark Field, Philippine Islands, when the Japanese attacked it December 8, 1941. Edward and the unit surrendered to the Japanese and became a prisoner of war for three years and four months during the Bataan Death March. After the military, Edward went to Bethany College graduating with a Degree in Economics. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service as a Criminal Investigator and worked primarily in the field of organized crime and corruption of public officials. In May 1999, he was elected National Commander of the American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor, a national veteran's organization. In addition to veteran's organizations, Edward was a member of the Wellsburg Presbyterian Church, the Elks and the American Legion. In his spare time, Edward enjoyed golf and all different kinds of sports. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his a son, Kent Jackfert and seven siblings, Melvin, John, Martin and Joseph Jackfert, Pete and Frank Marcinek, Helen Cook and Margaret DeVaul. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Henrietta (Cook) Jackfert of Tampa, FL; two children, Jody Jackfert and her companion, Ben Keslin and Janice Jackfert, all of Tampa, FL; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Jackfert of Charleston, WV; five grandchildren, Lindsay Griffith and her husband, Truman, John Kent Jackfert and his wife, Caitlin, Katelin Jackfert Emory and her husband, Matt and Matthew Jackfert; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Jack, Caroline, K.J. and Jennings and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The WV Patriot Guard will escort Edward to a Public Graveside Service which will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Franklin Cemetery, Wellsburg, WV, with Military Honors by the WV Army National Guard and the Ohio Valley Veterans Memorial Squad. Chambers Funeral Home, Wellsburg, WV (304)737-3551 is honored and privileged to assist the family during this most sorrowful time. Please add or view condolences, photos and stories at: www.chambersandjames.com