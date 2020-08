Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

JACKFERT, Edward 98, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Wellsburg, WV, died July 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor, c/o Brooke County Public Library, 945 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store