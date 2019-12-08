Edward Joyner

JOYNER, Edward K. passed on December 1, 2019 in Largo. He was born October 6, 1933 in Wake Forest, NC. He had a 50 year pin from The National Letter Carriers and was a lifetime member of Largo Historical Society. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Joyner; children, Cheryl Fatu (Kele), Tammie Joyner, and Brian Joyner (Dona); stepchildren, Darlene Atkinson, Pamela Berry (Mike), Randy Atkinson, and Karen Loeffler (Mike); 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; three brothers in Gainesville, FL, Wayne (Sue), Mike (Jan), and Millard. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
